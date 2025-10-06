Celina ISD teacher and coach charged with invasive visual recording, placed on indefinite leave, officials say

A Celina ISD teacher and coach has been charged with invasive visual recording, a state jail felony, and placed on indefinite administrative leave following his arrest, according to police and the school district.

The suspect, William Caleb Elliott, 26, is the son of Bill Elliott, Celina High School's longtime athletic director and head football coach who led the Bobcats to a 16-0 season and the 2024 Class 4A Division I state championship — his first title as head coach, and the program's ninth overall.

Search warrant executed at school

Caleb Elliott was arrested last Friday, after police executed a search warrant at Moore Middle School, where he teaches sixth-grade history and coaches eighth-grade football.

William Caleb Elliot, 26 Celina Police Department

What Texas law says

CBS News Texas has requested additional details from the Celina Police Department regarding Caleb Elliott's case.

Under Texas Penal Code § 21.15, invasive visual recording is classified as a state jail felony. The statute prohibits the unauthorized recording, broadcasting, or transmission of visual images of individuals in private settings, such as bathrooms or dressing rooms, when done without consent and with the intent to invade privacy or for sexual gratification.

District responds to arrest

In a letter to Moore Middle School parents from Celina ISD, the district said no names or details were provided beforehand. That evening, Celina ISD was notified that Caleb Elliott had been arrested and charged.

The district told parents that it didn't, at that time, have information on which students may be impacted.

He was booked into the Collin County Jail and placed on indefinite administrative leave by the district.

Safety message sent to families

"As a normal practice, Celina ISD does not share information regarding personnel matters; however, due to the nature of the charge, we are communicating with our families to ensure you are immediately aware of this matter," the letter to parents said.

"... The safety and security of our children is the top priority in Celina ISD, and we appreciate your cooperation and understanding through this sensitive situation."

Resources and contacts provided

The district immediately encouraged parents to speak with their children and report any concerns to Detective Cameron Coduti – (972) 382-2121, ccoduti@celina-tx.gov – at the Celina Police Department or the Texas Department of Public Safety at 1-800-252-5400.

Families in need of additional support were asked to contact Starla Martin, director of student services, at (469) 742-9100 or via email at starlamartin@celinaisd.com.

The investigation is ongoing.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as more information becomes available.