CBS Sports Texas team optimistic about Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals' Monday Night Football matchup

It's not the season Dallas Cowboys fans were hoping for, but after 13 weeks of football, Dallas is still hanging on to their slight chance of making the postseason. Is it nearly impossible? Yes. Is it impossible? No.

The Joe Burrow-led Cincinnati Bengals are coming to town, and the 4-8 record doesn't do the high-powered offense justice. The Cowboys Game Day Crew gives their Week 14 predictions.

Bill Jones

This is the second time we've had a QB matchup of Joe Burrow vs. Cooper Rush. Two years ago, the Cowboys sacked Burrow six times en route to a 20-17 win. Brett Maher booted a walk-off 50-yard field goal that day. Against the league's leading passer, the Cowboys will need to rack up six more sacks this time. Brandon Aubrey kicks a 60-yard game-winner, and the Cowboys keep their slim wild-card hopes alive.

Cowboys 30, Bengals 27

Isaiah Stanback

Dallas is facing off against one of the league's most dangerous QBs and offenses. The question is, "Can the Cowboys win in a shootout against the Bengals?" ....The answer is absolutely NOT! Which is why Mike Zimmer and his improving defense will go all gas, no brakes in their attempt to limit this Joe Burrow-led offensive attack. The last time these teams faced off, Dallas had six sacks; let's run it back. Dallas will get six sacks and force two turnovers to lead the Cowboys to a much-needed victory in their quest to chase a wild card spot in the playoffs.

Cowboys 27, Bengals 17

Briana Aldridge

After seeing the Cowboys drop five straight, I didn't imagine a world where Joe Burrow and the Bengals would have a worse record than the Cowboys in early December. However, the Bengals feel the effects of investing heavily in defense in the draft and developing their player. Offensively, Burrow is still fully loaded, ready to drop 30-plus points on any team if needed.

I'm feeling optimistic, mostly because the Cowboys' defense has been fun to watch these last couple of weeks. So, I'm taking the Cowboys to squeak out a win.

Cowboys 27, Bengals 24