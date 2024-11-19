The Dallas Cowboys locker room is not lost, according to Jerry Jones

Eleven weeks in, the 2024 Dallas Cowboys season is a bust. After falling to 3-7 and dropping five straight games, the Cowboys have just a 1% chance of making the playoffs, according to NFL.com.

Monday's primetime flop to the Houston Texans left owner and general manager Jerry Jones with the same thoughts as the rest of the sports world. "We just aren't playing well, and it's several things," he said after the game.

Pick a position and the Cowboys have a fault, and the injuries are not helping. Watching quarterback Dak Prescott walk onto the field in crutches is realizing that optimism for the season was gone when he had hamstring surgery. However, teammates said his presence was more than appreciated.

"It shows his selflessness. It speaks volumes to the person, the player, and the leader that Dak is," said wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Unfortunately, the support from Prescott didn't translate to success for backup QB Cooper Rush and the rest of the Cowboys' offense. Rush completed 56.5% of his passes (13 of 23) for just 45 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles. A week later against the Texans, his yardage improved, passing for 354 yards but only completing 58.2% (32 of 55). The offense only managed to score 10 points, all in the first half.

Running back Rico Dowdle couldn't get anything going on the ground, and the Cowboys nearly doubled their pass attempts from Rush's first start. Despite the results, third-string QB Trey Lance doesn't look to be getting closer to making his first official start in Dallas.

"I would look for us to stay with the experience," Jones said.

Dallas could use significant changes, but they won't come from the coaching staff this season. The front office remains behind head coach Mike McCarthy. In Jones' eyes, the locker room is not lost.

"I can tell you right now with the kind of careers a bunch of those guys have, the kind of prospects of their futures, the kind of competitors they are, I don't worry one ounce about losing anything as far as in the family of losing the team," Jones said.