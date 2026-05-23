Carry the Load honors fallen heroes in Fort Worth, Dallas and across the nation

Several hundred people walked a three-mile loop through Trinity Park in Fort Worth on Saturday as part of Carry the Load, a national event honoring fallen service members and first responders. The remembrance walk is held in nearly 75 cities across the country, including Dallas and 13 other Texas cities.

Opening remarks from Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia resonated with the crowd of veterans, military members, police, firefighters, and community supporters.

"I tell my rank and file, I tell my people, if you do this job long enough, you will laugh together, you will sweat together, and unfortunately, you will cry together," Garcia said.

Flags planted by Boy and Girl Scouts lined the path, along with photos and information honoring Texas fallen heroes near the Fort Worth Police and Firefighters Memorial.

Veterans reflect on meaning of service

U.S. Army veteran Matt Thomas said the event has become a meaningful annual tradition.

"I've been participating in this event for 11 years. I first heard about it in 2015 when I first moved to Dallas. I was just blown away by the organization's mission to reconnect with other veterans to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day," Thomas said.

Participants walked in quiet reflection, honoring those who made what many described as the ultimate sacrifice for the country.

Honoring sacrifice and supporting families

"There have been so many that have sacrificed so much for our country and for our freedoms. Memorial Day is a day to give to honor those that have died in the line of duty, in our military service, and for those families that have lost somebody. Memorial Day is every day for them," said Matt Fryman, event director for Carry the Load.

The Dallas Memorial March takes place on Sunday.