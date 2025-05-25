Carry the Load Dallas Memorial March canceled due to storms; Gold Star family shares their story

Gold Star family shares their story after Carry the Load Dallas Memorial March canceled due to storm

Storms in North Texas mean an early ending for a heartfelt salute to military heroes who died in service.

Hundreds of people gathered in Dallas' Reverchon Park Sunday afternoon for the Carry the Load Dallas Memorial March, before a tough decision was made to cancel the rest of the event due to the storms forecast overnight.

"It's too frequent that you ask folks what they're doing on Memorial Day weekend, and not once do they mention we're going to honor the lives of those that thought that we were worthy of their sacrifice," said Hallie Johnston with the non-profit.

The event began in 2011, started by two former Navy SEALs in the Dallas area, and has since grown into a nationwide movement.

"It's beautiful to see that it's growing. We grow every single year here in Dallas, but also across the country and we want to make sure that the families of the fallen know that their sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, family members, those in the community, that they did not die in vain," said Johnston.

Families representing every branch of the military participated in the march.

Throughout the six-mile loop were billboards paying tribute to our nation's heroes who died serving our country.

One of them belongs to Aaron Board's brother, Cody.

"Gosh, where to start with him? He was the life of the party, the life of any room he was in. He always wanted to make sure people were having fun," said Board.

Cody Board was 19 when he was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2010. Aaron Board said he still remembers the day they received the news.

"When you open that door and you see the guys in uniform, you know, it's not a great sign," said Aaron Board.

As difficult as Memorial Day can be, Aaron Board said it's also impactful.

"To know that people will get to see his face and see his name and learn a little bit of his story, and that his name will live on, truly means the world," said Aaron Board.

The event was scheduled to run from Saturday through Sunday, but organizers announced the event would end at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday due to the chance of severe weather.