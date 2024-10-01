Carros y cultura: Lowrider culture in North Texas

FORT WORTH — They're often seen in movies, television shows, and even cruising down the streets across North Texas.

Lowriders are mobile masterpieces that represent decades of culture in the Hispanic community. This artistry filled downtown Fort Worth during Sundance Square's Car and Culture Show on Sept. 21.

"The lowrider culture comes back from, the Raza Chicanos from back in the 40s and 50s," said Mark Mata, spokesperson for the Dallas Lowriders club.

The term "lowrider" is used interchangeably for the cars and the people who drive the vehicles. Lowriders as people are described as mostly Latino men from Texas, the Southwest, and southern California.

"Back in the days, they used to stereotype us you know, with the cars. Lowriders. But now it's a family thing."

The vehicles exist as cultural statements in Mexican-American communities and are often displayed as a representation of their owners.

"I like something flashy," said Mata. "So anything that you'll see me is going to be sparkling. You know, gold. I like a lot of gold." His current "flashy" work in progress includes a purple and gold 1959 Impala.

Dallas Lowriders club Mark Mata's purple and gold 1959 Impala. Nathalie Palacios, CBS News Texas



Midlothian resident Carlos Ibarra has a 1952 Chevy 3100 series pickup he named "Suavecito".

"My favorite song is Suavecito because of my wife, Veronica," said Ibarra.

The truck's red and black colors were inspired by Hispanic-centric movies.

"My idea on the ... color scheme was more on the movie 'La Mission' with Benjamin Pratt, and the guy that comes out as Cruzito in 'Blood In Blood Out.'"

Midlothian resident, Carlos Ibarra's 1952 Chevy 3100 series pickup named Suavecito. Nathalie Palacios, CBS News Texas



Cars, trucks, motorcycles, and even bikes receive customizations to showcase Hispanic culture.

"Bikes so we can start off slow and then we can get a project car, or inherit our dad's cars and just go on from there," said Daisy Garza.

Daisy Garza and her sister Destine Garza started the Los Chula Lowrider Bike Club in Dallas. The club was created to make space for young women to participate in a largely male-dominated community.

"I call it Chulita because this is my baby. But yeah, my dad got this for me, I want to say three years ago, and he's the one who picked it out and everything. So he's the boss," said Destine Garza.

Daisy and her sister Destine Garza started the Los Chula Lowrider Bike Club in Dallas to make space for young women to participate in a largely male-dominated community. Nathalie Palacios, CBS News Texas



The Garza sisters were born into lowrider culture.

Daisy and Destine Garza's father has been in the lowrider scene for over 25 years. Daisy Garza said it started when he created a club of his own, Los Veteranos (The Veterans), with a 1951 Deluxe Bomb.

The sisters' club is proof of a community that has thrived through all generations.

Mata said he's been around lowrider culture his whole life.

"I picked it up from my older brothers, and it just goes on and on," said Mata. "Generations."

The community is not only comprised of car owners but the people who come to appreciate the culture as well.

Lowrider culture filled Downtown Fort Worth during Sundance Square's Car and Culture Show on Sept. 21. Nathalie Palacios, CBS News Texas

Tina Mendez said she's only recently fallen into the low rider scene but feels connected even as a newcomer.

"I kind of feel like I found a sense of community with all the photographers that I meet," said Mendez. "Everyone's very welcoming and really knowledgeable and helpful with anything I have."

Mendez and Azucena Torres often take photos at cultural events around North Texas.

Torres lived near the border before moving to Fort Worth.

"I think Fort Worth has really come out on the map for the Tejano culture and lowrider culture," said Torres. "And as the years have gone by, heritage and everything has become so much more important to people here that now we have parades and we get to show our culture and be proud of it."

Whether it be the height, colors or statements, lowriders are sure to catch eyes while cruising down the streets of North Texas.

"It's not only a passion. We love this. We breathe it. We bleed it," said Mata.

As Ibarra says, it's all for the culture.

"Viva la raza."