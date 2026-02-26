Family questions Carrollton police shooting of 71‑year‑old Micheal Burns

A North Texas family is questioning the police shooting of 71‑year‑old Micheal Burns, who was killed by Carrollton officers in January after a report that he took an inappropriate photo at a gym. Officers say Burns pointed a gun at them, but his relatives insist the case "doesn't add up" and believe his severe hearing loss played a critical role.

Family members describe Burns – known as "Muscle Micheal" – as a longtime fitness enthusiast who volunteered and mentored inmates at the Dallas County Jail. They say he was a "gentle giant" with a "servant's heart" who lit up every room he entered.

Burns also lived with significant hearing loss and relied on two hearing aids. His sister said, "he could barely hear with the hearing aids in," and often struggled to follow conversations.

The call from LA Fitness

The incident began around 7:45 p.m. Jan. 22, when a manager at the LA Fitness on Josey Lane reported that Burns had taken an inappropriate photo of a woman inside the gym. His family disputes the allegation and believes he may have been recording himself working out.

A heavily redacted police report shows three officers arrived at Burns' home shortly before 9 p.m. The report does not identify the officers or include the alleged photo. Police also said there was no warrant for his arrest.

What the family says they saw on bodycam

In a press release, Carrollton police said officers knocked on the front door, announced themselves, and got no response. Family members say they were later allowed to view body camera video, though it has not been publicly released.

According to the family, the video shows officers returning to their cars, then walking to a side window with a light on. They say officers stood behind bushes and shone flashlights into the window, with one officer saying, "Oh, I guess we're annoying him."

Police say the officers' actions are under review for policy compliance and declined further comment.

Burns' relatives believe he may have thought someone was trying to break into his home.

The shooting

Investigators say Burns eventually came outside holding a gun. Officers say they gave multiple commands to drop the weapon and opened fire when he pointed it at them. His family argues he wasn't being defiant — he simply couldn't hear the commands.

Neighbor video captured officers shouting, "Micheal, can you hear us?" after the shooting. Carrollton police say they did not know Burns was hearing‑impaired before arriving.

Unanswered questions

Burns' family says he had been a member at LA Fitness since 2014 and had no criminal record. They say the company has declined to comment on the allegation that prompted the call.

The family has asked to review body camera footage from both the gym interaction and the shooting, along with the alleged photo.

"My life will never be the same," his sister said. Another family member said Burns was "painted out to be something that he wasn't. And murdered. Taken away from us forever."