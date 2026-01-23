Man who took inappropriate pictures of woman at a Texas gym killed after pointing gun at officers, Carrollton PD says

Accusations of a man taking unwanted pictures of a woman in a North Texas gym spiralled into a police shooting, the Carrollton Police Department said Friday.

Police were called to the LA Fitness on North Josey Lane and East Frankford Road just before 8 p.m. Thursday due to complaints about the man's behavior, police said. There had been a confrontation between management and man, identified as 71-year-old William Michael Burns, and he was asked to leave.

The gym management asked Carrollton PD to issue Burns a criminal trespass warning.

Officers then went to Burns' home to follow up on the incident. They knocked on his door and identified themselves as police officers multiple times but Burns did not answer, although the officers could see him moving around inside, police said.

Burns then came outside with a handgun. The officers told Burns to drop the weapon but he pointed it at them, the department said, and the officers shot him.

The officers "immediately rendered life-saving measures," but paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, the department said.

The Public Integrity Unit of the Dallas County District Attorney's Office is investigating, along with Carrollton PD. The officers involved were placed on administrative leave.