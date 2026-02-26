North Texas family says 71-year-old likely couldn’t hear police commands before shooting A North Texas family is challenging the police account of the January shooting of 71-year-old Michael Burns, saying the nearly deaf “gentle giant” likely couldn’t hear officers’ commands before they opened fire while delivering a trespass warning tied to an earlier gym incident; loved ones describe Burns as a devoted volunteer and mentor whose character, they say, doesn’t match the narrative that he pointed a gun at officers.