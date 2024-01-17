Carroll High School evacuated after bomb threat, authorities say

SOUTH LAKE - Carroll High School was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after authorities said a bomb threat was received.

According to the City of Southlake Department of Public Safety (DPS), an anonymous tip was received through Stop It Alert.

Students and staff were safely relocated to Durham Intermediate, Carroll ISD said.

Officers and firefighters are investigating. DPS said the perimeter has been set for the investigation and no one is allowed in the CHS parking lots at this time.

For reunification, the district said CHS students are being dismissed from Durham Intermediate due to the ongoing investigation into the bomb threat.

Carroll ISD also said any CHS riders who need to take the bus home will be driven from Durham Intermediate.

This is a developing story.