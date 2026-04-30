Camp Mystic withdraws application for 2026 camp license, will not open this summer, representatives say

Camp Mystic has made the decision to withdraw its application for a summer 2026 camp license, meaning it will not reopen this season, according to a news release by camp representatives on Thursday.

This comes on the heels of the first public hearing over last summer's Fourth of July floods that killed more than 100 people across the Hill Country, including 27 girls at Camp Mystic.

Camp Mystic's owners wanted to reopen in late May, saying they would only use the parts of the camp that didn't flood. They expected nearly 900 attendees.

Those plans angered victims' families, and some prominent state officials called for regulators to deny or delay renewal of the camp's license, which had been under review by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

In a statement, Camp Mystic said its decision was out of respect for grieving families and hopes it removes any doubt that they hadn't acknowledged the concerns that were heard during testimony. Operators also extended their condolences by sharing their love for each camper who lost their life in the devastating floods.

"Twenty-eight precious lives were lost. We recognize that no statement and no decision can undo that loss or ease the burden carried each day by parents, siblings, loved ones, survivors, first responders and our beautiful Kerr County community. We also recognize that over 800 girls want to return to Camp Mystic Cypress Lake this summer. Our special bond with our Camp Mystic families does not change or end with the announcement," the statement read.

Lawmakers, families blasted Camp Mystic leadership over deadly flood response

During the second day of state legislative hearings, Texas lawmakers criticized and expressed frustration with the operators of Camp Mystic, Dick Eastland (who died), Edward Eastland and their family.

Republican State Sen. Charles Perry of Lubbock was blunt, telling the Eastland family they should not be allowed to operate their camp this summer.

"Y'all will not be an operator next session, next season if I can have anything to say of that because you just missed it, and it was tragic," he said.

"The anger at us not being able to keep them safe feels completely reasonable. I have no excuses," said one of the co-directors, Edward Eastland.

Eastland family members acknowledged their father, Dick Eastland, who also died in the flooding, had insisted their evacuation plan for flooding was to shelter in place.