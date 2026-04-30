Camp Mystic drops reopening bid after families recount 2025 flood Parents and state officials trying to block Camp Mystic from reopening this summer succeeded after the camp withdrew its application. At the Capitol, families recounted the July 4, 2025, flood that killed 27 campers, describing terrifying moments as water rushed into cabins. A state investigation found the camp failed across 22 safety categories, including inadequate staff training and poor communication during emergencies. Officials say those deficiencies contributed to the tragedy and remain central to whether the camp should ever be allowed to reopen.