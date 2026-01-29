Injured Fort Worth firefighter speaks out after suspect's arson charged dropped by grand jury

Fort Worth firefighter Caleb Halvorson, who was critically burned while responding to a house fire in Fort Worth's historic Southside last September, shared a powerful response following a Tarrant County grand jury's decision not to charge the suspect in that fire with arson.

Last October, the Fort Worth Fire Department said the September fire that badly wounded Halvorson and injured Lt. Troy Gallagher was arson and that an arrest had been made. Fort Worth FD said Shawndreika Thomas, 34, intentionally set the fire and faced charges for arson and two counts of bodily injury.

Grand jury declines to indict on arson charge

The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office confirmed the grand jury declined to indict Thomas on an arson charge. Thomas was indicted for burglary of a habitation and could face 2 to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Halvorson spent more than a month at Parkland Hospital, including time in the ICU, while his newborn son was in the NICU.

After being able to return home, Halvorson has continued his rehabilitation and spent time with his wife and son. Upon hearing the grand jury's decision, he shared a statement with CBS News Texas reporter Ginger Allen.

"I know she didn't start the fire with the intent of it collapsing on me, but I do think if she's not getting charged with arson then there really isn't any justice for me and my family in the case.

She took a lot from my family that she doesn't realize.

Everything from taking care of my son to my body never being the same again.

I understand that nothing will ultimately change my circumstances and I signed up and took a vow for a career knowing the worst could happen.

I take everything one day at a time and I will eventually be healed enough to get back on the truck and do what I love. This is now just part of my testimony in life and I know good will come from this."

Fort Worth firefighter to get workers' comp after outrage over denied care

Halvorson has also been involved in another struggle regarding workers' compensation after initially being denied care for his injuries. The City of Fort Worth said it has since assigned a case manager to ensure Halvorson receives the care he needs without unnecessary delays.