Fort Worth firefighter hospitalized after garage collapse during house fire

A firefighter is recovering after being trapped in a garage collapse during a two-alarm house fire in Fort Worth on Wednesday.

It happened in the 200 block of S. Williams Street. The two-alarm fire was called in the historic neighborhood around 11 a.m., according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Video from the scene showed black smoke billowing out of the one-story home and several firefighters working to put out the fire.

As crews made their way inside the home, authorities said the garage collapsed, trapping one of the firefighters and leading to a mayday call.

"At that point in time, really, nothing else matters but trying to figure out where those firefighters are located, how we can get them out the quickest we can, and start providing medical attention to them," said Craig Trojacek, with the Fort Worth Fire Department.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.