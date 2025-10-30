Fire that seriously injured Fort Worth firefighter was arson; woman arrested, officials say

The Fort Worth Fire Department said the September fire that badly wounded firefighter Caleb Halvorson and injured Lt. Troy Gallagher was arson and an arrest has been made.

Fire in Fort Worth's historic Southside

The two firefighters were injured after a garage collapsed during a two-alarm house fire in the city's historic Southside in early September.

In less than 2 minutes, fellow firefighters had pulled the trapped firefighter, Caleb Halvorson, from the burning debris, Fort Worth FD said.

Halvorson suffered several injuries and burns and spent more than a month at Parkland Hospital in Dallas. His road to recovery has been long, with multiple skin grafts, infections and burns deeper than doctors initially thought. Even after the trauma, Halvorson says he's already looking forward to returning to the job he loves.

Arrest made in Fort Worth fire ruled arson

Fort Worth FD said Shawndreika Thomas intentionally set the fire and faces charges for arson and two counts of bodily injury.

Officials said there is not currently any information on a motive and Thomas has no known connection to the house. They added that Thomas has not been cooperative in the investigation and is currently homeless.

She is currently in custody at the Tarrant County Jail. Her bond is set at $250,000.