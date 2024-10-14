Watch CBS News
Local News

Brief return to 90s before fall weather arrives midweek in North Texas

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Strong cold front to bring fall temperatures midweek in North Texas
Strong cold front to bring fall temperatures midweek in North Texas 02:50
1.png

NORTH TEXAS – Happy Monday!

A cold front moved through earlier this morning, bringing us a beautiful autumn afternoon. 

Temperatures are 10-20 degrees cooler today than yesterday, with highs topping out in the lower 80s.

2.png
3.png

It's a great night to head out to the State Fair!

4.png

 Unfortunately, our taste of Fall will briefly disappear tomorrow as the front moves back north of the area and we heat into the lower 90s.

Be prepared for another sunny, toasty day.

5.png

Luckily, a stronger cold front will move through Tuesday evening bringing breezy northerly winds and a return to fall for Wednesday into the weekend.

6.png

Wednesday is looking fabulous with highs near 70!

7.png

Rain chances continue to dwindle as the low we were hoping would arrive this weekend gets hung up to our northwest.

We are still tracking the potential for a front to move in on Monday with a few showers.

8.png

Temperatures warm through the end of the week but remain closer to seasonal averages.

Even though we will likely miss out on the rain this weekend, the system will increase our cloud cover.

9.png

Have a great evening!  

Brittany Rainey
Brittany-Rainey.jpg

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.