Brief return to 90s before fall weather arrives midweek in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Happy Monday!

A cold front moved through earlier this morning, bringing us a beautiful autumn afternoon.

Temperatures are 10-20 degrees cooler today than yesterday, with highs topping out in the lower 80s.

It's a great night to head out to the State Fair!

Unfortunately, our taste of Fall will briefly disappear tomorrow as the front moves back north of the area and we heat into the lower 90s.

Be prepared for another sunny, toasty day.

Luckily, a stronger cold front will move through Tuesday evening bringing breezy northerly winds and a return to fall for Wednesday into the weekend.

Wednesday is looking fabulous with highs near 70!

Rain chances continue to dwindle as the low we were hoping would arrive this weekend gets hung up to our northwest.

We are still tracking the potential for a front to move in on Monday with a few showers.

Temperatures warm through the end of the week but remain closer to seasonal averages.

Even though we will likely miss out on the rain this weekend, the system will increase our cloud cover.

Have a great evening!