Break from the heat ahead in North Texas in time for Labor Day weekend

Wednesday morning started off with temperatures around 70 degrees and comfortable humidity.

Southerly winds will draw in more moisture and help to boost afternoon highs back into the low 90s during the day.

CBS News Texas

Temperatures will continue to heat up on Thursday ahead of a cold front and will top out in the upper 90s, but it will feel close to 100 degrees.

The front will arrive in the evening and bring showers and storms overnight. An isolated strong to marginally severe storm is possible Thursday evening in the northeastern areas.

Quarter-size hail and wind gusts of 50-60 mph are possible with any stronger storms.

Cooler air will move in behind the front, keeping highs in the upper 80s on Friday.

A few disturbances will move through the area Friday and over the weekend, keeping low daily rain chances.

No day is looking like a washout, but it is a good idea to have an indoor backup plan this weekend.

CBS News Texas