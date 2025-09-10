Third bail bondsman arrested after mistaken raid in Richardson where wrong man was detained, police say

A third bail bondsman has been arrested after allegedly jumping out of a U-Haul, firing a flashbang towards a Richardson home and detaining the wrong person for homicide in June.

Jay Dejuan Allen, 36, was arrested on Sept. 9 and charged with aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and unauthorized contract with bail bond surety. He has since been released on bond, police said.

Allen, Devon Allard Carter and Alan Hinton have been accused of wielding weapons, including an AR-style rifle, while abducting Hussein Abbas Alsaadi.

How the mistaken in Richardson raid unfolded

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. on June 1, while the trio was attempting to apprehend a suspect wanted for capital murder.

According to the arrest affidavit, body camera footage showed the team instructing their driver to park before Hinton, armed with an AR-style rifle, stepped out of the van and confronted the brother of the wrongly detained man, Mohammed Alsaadi, pointing the weapon at him while shouting for him to "get down."

Moments later, the trio deployed a flashbang – a non-lethal device that produces a blinding light and deafening noise – to disorient those inside the garage. They then entered, shouting for Hussein Alsaadi to get down before detaining him, according to the affidavit.

Hussein Alsaadi, who was cutting the hair of a confidential informant when the flashbang went off, immediately gave his name and birth date and insisted he was not the suspect.

Investigation reveals errors and false identification

An investigation found that the three men never identified themselves as bounty hunters while attempting to apprehend a suspect on behalf of Bring Em Home Bail Bonds and Clandestin Group Inc. They were dressed in tactical gear labeled "Officer" and gave no clear indication of lawful authority or proper identification, the affidavit said.

While speaking with police, Hinton said months of intelligence and a confidential informant led the bounty hunters to Hussein Alsaadi, and that an AI facial recognition tool showed a 79% match to the capital murder suspect they were targeting.

An FBI task force member later used mobile fingerprinting to confirm Hussein Alsaadi's identity, verifying that he had no active warrants and was not the suspect, according to the affidavit.

Hinton and Carter hold armed security licenses, but authorities haven't confirmed if Allen has one as well.