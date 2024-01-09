Bitterly cold weather moves in, even colder weather is on the way

NORTH TEXAS – We're tracking bitterly cold weather today and even colder weather by the end of the week.

Today is a weather alert due to strong, gusty winds and bitterly cold wind chill values.

A wind advisory remains in effect for North Texas until 6 p.m. today. Winds could gust up to 40 to 45 mph. Hold on to your hats and make sure loose items in your yard are tied down.

The gusty winds will create bitterly cold wind chills this morning and a rather cold, blustery afternoon for us. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s early this morning. By afternoon, wind chills will be in the 30s and 40s.

Bundle up! Actual highs, though, will be in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies.

Tonight, low temperatures will be in the low 30s under clear skies.

Our high temperatures will warm up briefly Wednesday and Thursday into the mid to upper 60s.

Then, on Friday, we're expecting another significant cooldown with a cold front. In fact, highs on Friday will be in the mid 40s. We'll have wind gusts to 40 mph.

Then, by Saturday and Sunday, highs will be in the 40s. Lows will be in the teens and 20s! Feels-like temperatures could reach the single digits in a few areas.

A few showers are possible late Sunday into Monday.