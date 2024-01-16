Local News

Bitter cold night and morning ahead before temps climb above freezing

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

Bitter cold temps in the teens continues overnight
Bitter cold temps in the teens continues overnight 02:59

NORTH TEXAS - We've allowed our weather alerts to expire. The Wind Chill Advisory and Hard Freeze Warnings are done for North Texas.

download.png

Don't get us wrong – it'll still be COLD Wednesday morning. But we're not forecasting lows at 10° or lower, and winds will be light so wind chills won't drop below zero.

download.png
download.png

We do expect temperatures to get to freezing around 11 a.m. Wednesday, and we'll be above freezing by noon. Even the wind chill will get above freezing in the afternoon (yay)!

download.png

Thursday will be sunny and very close to normal before another dry cold front knocks us back into the 30s on Friday.  

download.png

Temperatures will gradually warm back up heading into the weekend, and by next week we'll actually have temps in the high 50s and low 60s! But it comes with rain…  

download.png

We could be looking at several inches of rainfall accumulating next week, so we'll have to watch for localized flooding issues as we get closer to these waves of rain arriving.

download.png

For now, enjoy the sneaky sunshine.   

Erin Moran
Erin-Moran_cbsdfw.jpg

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 4:55 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.