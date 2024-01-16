Bitter cold night and morning ahead before temps climb above freezing

NORTH TEXAS - We've allowed our weather alerts to expire. The Wind Chill Advisory and Hard Freeze Warnings are done for North Texas.

Don't get us wrong – it'll still be COLD Wednesday morning. But we're not forecasting lows at 10° or lower, and winds will be light so wind chills won't drop below zero.

We do expect temperatures to get to freezing around 11 a.m. Wednesday, and we'll be above freezing by noon. Even the wind chill will get above freezing in the afternoon (yay)!

Thursday will be sunny and very close to normal before another dry cold front knocks us back into the 30s on Friday.

Temperatures will gradually warm back up heading into the weekend, and by next week we'll actually have temps in the high 50s and low 60s! But it comes with rain…

We could be looking at several inches of rainfall accumulating next week, so we'll have to watch for localized flooding issues as we get closer to these waves of rain arriving.

For now, enjoy the sneaky sunshine.