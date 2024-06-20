Bedford police charge second suspect in elderly woman's mysterious death

BEDFORD — Bedford police have identified a second suspect in the murder of a 79-year-old woman who was found dead in her home after surveillance video showed a stranger knocking on her door and then forcing his way in.

Christina Barsanti's body was found inside her home on June 6. The first suspect detained in connection with the case has been released, police said.

Detectives got a clearer image of the vehicle used during the crime and identified a second suspect, 26-year-old Aaron Pouchie of Montgomery, Alabama.

On June 10, they located Pouchie in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, with help from local law enforcement. He was taken into custody by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Department on unrelated charges on June 11. Jefferson Parish is located in the New Orleans Metropolitan area.

Pouchie is charged with capital murder and Bedford Police arranged for the suspect vehicle to return to Texas, where it was fully processed.

The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office is working to extradite Pouchie to Texas.

Bedford police say they don't know how Barsanti died but surveillance video shows a male suspect, possibly wearing a wig, knocked on her front door that Thursday. Police say she answered and spoke to the suspect who asked to use her phone. When she declined, police believe the suspect forced his way inside.

Surveillance video doesn't show what happened inside the home, but police say the suspect left a few minutes later.

The case is still under investigation and detectives are still processing evidence.