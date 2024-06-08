Suspect sought, elderly North Texas woman's mysterious death under investigation

BEDFORD – Police are searching for a man in connection with the mysterious death of an elderly woman at her home on Thursday.

Neighbors in the quiet community say they're on alert after learning the yet-to-be-identified suspect forced his way into the woman's home.

"It's shocking to say the least," neighbor Tyler Enloe said. "... It happened

right across the street. We're okay. We're definitely a little uneasy. My wife is pretty far along in pregnancy, so that's definitely of concern, too."

Police say the woman who lived on Meadowview Lane died Thursday, but that her body wasn't discovered until Friday afternoon.

Bedford police located surveillance video from nearby homes. That video shows a suspect possibly wearing a wig approaching the victim's front door. According to police, the woman answered and spoke to the unknown suspect who asked to use her phone. When she refused, police say he forced his way inside. Surveillance video, which hasn't been publicly released, doesn't show what happened inside the home, but police say the suspect left a few minutes later.

Meanwhile, Bedford police say the suspect is still on the run. They are reminding residents to be on alert, saying never answer the door for someone you don't know and to call 911 immediately if you see anyone suspicious.