Beautiful weather day in store for North Texas ahead of small cooldown

A great day is shaping up across North Texas, with warm temperatures on the way.

Wednesday's highs will reach nearly 10 to 20 degrees above average.

A mostly sunny start gives way to more clouds developing as a cold front moves into North Texas later this morning and afternoon.

Despite more cloud cover, strong southerly winds will warm high temperatures into the mid to upper 70s.

Don't worry about the afternoon being a washout, as precipitation chances are low at 20%.

However, there will be a noticeable increase in clouds as the front moves through the area.

Rain chances remain low in the overnight period and the clouds will clear through Thursday morning.

Despite the abundant sunshine Thursday, a cooler day with highs in the low 70s is in store.

Mild temperatures remain in the forecast into the weekend, with Saturday being the better weekend day.

Sunday's forecast is still mild with temperatures in the mid 70s, but as a low pressure system moves into the Southern Plains, rain chances increase.

Better rain chances remain in the forecast with better upper support Monday into Tuesday, bringing the potential of some stronger storms Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Stay with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the developing system.

For now, head outside and soak up the nice temps — but don't forget allergy medicine, because the pollen forecast is high.

