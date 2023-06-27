Beat the heat at these cooling locations in Dallas

How to stay hydrated in the extreme heat

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The City of Dallas is giving residents a way to escape the scorching heat.

Reliant Energy is teaming up with the city for the fourteenth year to open their two Beat the Heat cooling centers for summer heat relief. They are at the West Dallas Multipurpose Center and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

Residents can come inside, cool off and get hydrated. This resource is important for the most vulnerable Dallas residents who may not have a place to escape this extreme heat.

Dallas County Health and Human Services says they've already seen a drastic increase in heat related illnesses in the past week.

"The heat is just affecting everyone in the community," Christian Grisales said. "The week before we only had about 25 cases. Now we're seeing an increment.. a doubling of cases."

Health officials stress the importance of drinking lots of water and staying hydrated.

The West Dallas Multipurpose Center opens during the following dates and times:

7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday

7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Friday

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Saturday

Find more cooling locations across North Texas here.