Here are cooling locations open to the public across North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – An excessive heat warning has been issued for North Texas through Wednesday. Here are some places offering air conditioning and shade.

DALLAS COUNTY

Salvation Army – Oak Cliff Corps Community Center

1617 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Salvation Army – Carr P. Collins Social Service Center

5302 Harry Hines Blvd.

Salvation Army – Garland Corps Community Center

451 W. Avenue D

Salvation Army – Irving Corps Community Center

250 E. Grauwyler Road

The following cooling locations offered by the City of Dallas are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, 2922 MLK, Jr. Blvd.

West Dallas Multipurpose Center, 2828 Fish Trap Rd.

DENTON COUNTY

Salvation Army – Denton Corps Community Center

1508 E. McKinney Street



Salvation Army –Lewisville Corps Community Center

206 W. Main Street



The City of Denton is opening up libraries, fire stations and recreation centers as cooling locations. There are also shelters open during overnight hours. Check out the full list of locations and times here.

TARRANT COUNTY

Salvation Army – Arlington Corps Community Center

712 W. Abram Street



There are several libraries and recreation centers operating as cooling locations across Tarrant County. Check out the full list here.

ELLIS COUNTY

Salvation Army – Waxahachie Corps Community Center

620 Farley Street

COLLIN COUNTY

Salvation Army – McKinney Corps Community Center 600 Wilson Creek Parkway

Salvation Army – Plano Corps Community Center

3528 14th Street