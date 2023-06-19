Here are cooling locations open to the public across North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – An excessive heat warning has been issued for North Texas through Wednesday. Here are some places offering air conditioning and shade.
DALLAS COUNTY
- Salvation Army – Oak Cliff Corps Community Center
1617 W. Jefferson Boulevard
- Salvation Army – Carr P. Collins Social Service Center
5302 Harry Hines Blvd.
- Salvation Army – Garland Corps Community Center
451 W. Avenue D
- Salvation Army – Irving Corps Community Center
250 E. Grauwyler Road
The following cooling locations offered by the City of Dallas are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, 2922 MLK, Jr. Blvd.
- West Dallas Multipurpose Center, 2828 Fish Trap Rd.
DENTON COUNTY
- Salvation Army – Denton Corps Community Center
1508 E. McKinney Street
- Salvation Army –Lewisville Corps Community Center
206 W. Main Street
The City of Denton is opening up libraries, fire stations and recreation centers as cooling locations. There are also shelters open during overnight hours. Check out the full list of locations and times here.
TARRANT COUNTY
- Salvation Army – Arlington Corps Community Center
712 W. Abram Street
There are several libraries and recreation centers operating as cooling locations across Tarrant County. Check out the full list here.
ELLIS COUNTY
Salvation Army – Waxahachie Corps Community Center
620 Farley Street
COLLIN COUNTY
- Salvation Army – McKinney Corps Community Center
600 Wilson Creek Parkway
Salvation Army – Plano Corps Community Center
3528 14th Street
