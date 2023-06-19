Watch CBS News
Local News

Here are cooling locations open to the public across North Texas

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

Excessive heat warning extended through Wednesday
Excessive heat warning extended through Wednesday 03:11

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – An excessive heat warning has been issued for North Texas through Wednesday. Here are some places offering air conditioning and shade.

DALLAS COUNTY

  • Salvation Army – Oak Cliff Corps Community Center
    1617 W. Jefferson Boulevard
  • Salvation Army – Carr P. Collins Social Service Center
    5302 Harry Hines Blvd.
  • Salvation Army – Garland Corps Community Center
    451 W. Avenue D
  • Salvation Army – Irving Corps Community Center
    250 E. Grauwyler Road

The following cooling locations offered by the City of Dallas are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, 2922 MLK, Jr. Blvd.
  • West Dallas Multipurpose Center, 2828 Fish Trap Rd.

DENTON COUNTY

  • Salvation Army – Denton Corps Community Center
    1508 E. McKinney Street
  • Salvation Army –Lewisville Corps Community Center
    206 W. Main Street

The City of Denton is opening up libraries, fire stations and recreation centers as cooling locations. There are also shelters open during overnight hours. Check out the full list of locations and times here.

TARRANT COUNTY

  • Salvation Army – Arlington Corps Community Center
    712 W. Abram Street

There are several libraries and recreation centers operating as cooling locations across Tarrant County. Check out the full list here.

ELLIS COUNTY

COLLIN COUNTY

CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on June 19, 2023 / 5:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.