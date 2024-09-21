Battle for the Iron Skillet heats up this weekend

NORTH TEXAS — The storied rivalry between the TCU horned frogs and the SMU Mustangs continues Saturday at the Battle for the Iron Skillet at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas. Both teams have 2-1 records, which sets the stage for a tense matchup.

Even Fort Worth's and Dallas' mayors trash-talked each other about it this week. Lots of festivities kicked off before the big game.

Mockingbird Station is across the street from Southern Methodist University, and that's where many fans of all ages flocked before the Iron Skillet college football showdown between Texas Christian University and SMU.

The fun includes an inflatable section with a mechanical bull, axe throwing, and a Velcro wall. The pregame party also features life-sized games like Connect Four, photo moments, 3D chalk art of an iron skillet, and specials from the businesses of Mockingbird Station.

"I think this is a great opportunity for people to have some pregame fun before the legendary TCU versus SMU rivalry. It's going to be the last one that happens in Dallas, so it's kind of a big deal," said Carley Jacobs, central district leader for Sandbox VR.

If you missed the heated festivities for the Iron Skillet, Mockingbird Station has events throughout the year. The next one should be in November.