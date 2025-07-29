Here's where to get free backpacks, school supplies, immunizations in North Texas before classes begin
With the first day of school quickly approaching, some school districts and organizations are holding events to help North Texas children get ready. Events include backpack giveaways, health checkups, and vendors with resources.
Here is a list of some events to help families prepare for the new school year — and a list of when school begins for North Texas districts.
Arlington ISD Back-to-School Kickoff
Saturday, Aug. 2
8 a.m. to noon
AT&T Stadium
1 AT&T Way
Arlington, Texas 76011
Register for free backpacks, vision and dental screening, and haircuts to be ready for the first day of school. Organizations such as the Arlington Public Library, Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Texas and Goodwill Industries will be on site to provide resources.
Carrollton-Farmers Branch Back to School Fest
Saturday, Aug. 2
9 a.m. - noon
Ranchview High School
8401 East Valley Ranch Parkway
Irving, Texas 75063
This will be a fun-filled morning to celebrate the new school year for CFBISD families. There will be an opportunity to get free vaccinations, backpacks and school supplies, lunch application assistance, and haircuts.
Dallas Mayor's Back to School Fair
Friday, Aug. 1, 2025
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Fair Park
3809 Grand Avenue
Dallas, Texas 75210
For 29 years, the Dallas Mayor's Back-to-School Fair has been supporting families attending Dallas ISD schools, from pre-K to 12th grade, with school supplies, haircuts and more.
Annual Youth Back2School Rally
Saturday, August 2
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Friendship Baptist Church of The Colony
4396 Main Street
The Colony, Texas 75056
This annual event is one of the largest back-to-school rallies and health fairs in Denton County. They will hold a blood drive, provide mammograms and distribute backpacks with school supplies. There will also be games and entertainment for the family.
Mansfield ISD Back-to-School Bash
Saturday, August 2
7:30 a.m. to noon
Dr. Jim Vaszauskas Center for the Performing Arts
1110 W. Debbie Lane
Mansfield, Texas 76063
The tenth annual Back-to-School Bash will include free school supplies, health services, and shoes, as well as vendors and bounce houses.
Ron Murray School Supply Giveaway
Saturday, Aug. 2
Noon - 2 p.m.
Dr. L.G. Pinkston Sr. High School
2815 Street
Dallas, Texas 75212
Juan Seguin High School
7001 Silo Road
Arlington, Texas 76002
Organizers will give out backpacks filled with school supplies at the fourth annual Ron Murray School Supply Giveaway. Backpacks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis; children must be present and will receive one backpack each while supplies last. This year, the event has two locations.
Tarrant County Back-to-School Immunizations
This month-long event will provide recommended immunizations to students and adults. Visit the website for costs and immunization clinic locations.
July 28 - Aug. 16
Monday, Noon - 6 p.m.
Tuesday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
First Day of School
Monday, Aug. 4
Tuesday, Aug. 5
Wednesday, Aug. 6
Thursday, Aug. 7
Monday, Aug. 11
Tuesday, Aug. 12
Wednesday, Aug. 13
Hurst-Euless-Bedford (HEB) ISD
Thursday, Aug. 14
Tuesday, Aug. 19