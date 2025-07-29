Here's where to get free backpacks, school supplies, immunizations in North Texas before classes begin

With the first day of school quickly approaching, some school districts and organizations are holding events to help North Texas children get ready. Events include backpack giveaways, health checkups, and vendors with resources.

Here is a list of some events to help families prepare for the new school year — and a list of when school begins for North Texas districts.

Saturday, Aug. 2

8 a.m. to noon

AT&T Stadium

1 AT&T Way

Arlington, Texas 76011

Register for free backpacks, vision and dental screening, and haircuts to be ready for the first day of school. Organizations such as the Arlington Public Library, Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Texas and Goodwill Industries will be on site to provide resources.

Saturday, Aug. 2

9 a.m. - noon

Ranchview High School

8401 East Valley Ranch Parkway

Irving, Texas 75063

This will be a fun-filled morning to celebrate the new school year for CFBISD families. There will be an opportunity to get free vaccinations, backpacks and school supplies, lunch application assistance, and haircuts.

Friday, Aug. 1, 2025

8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Fair Park

3809 Grand Avenue

Dallas, Texas 75210

For 29 years, the Dallas Mayor's Back-to-School Fair has been supporting families attending Dallas ISD schools, from pre-K to 12th grade, with school supplies, haircuts and more.

Saturday, August 2

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friendship Baptist Church of The Colony

4396 Main Street

The Colony, Texas 75056

This annual event is one of the largest back-to-school rallies and health fairs in Denton County. They will hold a blood drive, provide mammograms and distribute backpacks with school supplies. There will also be games and entertainment for the family.

Saturday, August 2

7:30 a.m. to noon

Dr. Jim Vaszauskas Center for the Performing Arts

1110 W. Debbie Lane

Mansfield, Texas 76063

The tenth annual Back-to-School Bash will include free school supplies, health services, and shoes, as well as vendors and bounce houses.

Saturday, Aug. 2

Noon - 2 p.m.

Dr. L.G. Pinkston Sr. High School

2815 Street

Dallas, Texas 75212

Juan Seguin High School

7001 Silo Road

Arlington, Texas 76002

Organizers will give out backpacks filled with school supplies at the fourth annual Ron Murray School Supply Giveaway. Backpacks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis; children must be present and will receive one backpack each while supplies last. This year, the event has two locations.

This month-long event will provide recommended immunizations to students and adults. Visit the website for costs and immunization clinic locations.

July 28 - Aug. 16

Monday, Noon - 6 p.m.

Tuesday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

First Day of School

Monday, Aug. 4

Athens ISD

Sanger ISD

Tuesday, Aug. 5

Anna ISD

Perrin-Whitt CISD

Terrell ISD

Wednesday, Aug. 6

Bowie ISD

Godley ISD

Italy ISD

Thursday, Aug. 7

Ennis ISD

Farmersville ISD

Joshua ISD

Lovejoy ISD

Prairie Valley ISD

Wylie ISD

Monday, Aug. 11

Castleberry ISD

Cedar Hill ISD

Community ISD

DeSoto ISD

Everman ISD

Garland ISD

Pilot Point ISD

Princeton ISD

Tuesday, Aug. 12

Allen ISD

Argyle ISD

Carroll ISD

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD

Crowley ISD

Dallas ISD

Decatur ISD

Denton ISD

Fort Worth ISD

Grand Prairie ISD

Harmony Public Schools

Kennedale ISD

Lake Worth ISD

Lewisville ISD

McKinney ISD

Mesquite ISD

Plano ISD

Prosper ISD

Richardson ISD

Rockwall ISD

Wednesday, Aug. 13

Aledo ISD

Arlington ISD

Aubrey ISD

Azle ISD

Birdville ISD

Bridgeport ISD

Burleson ISD

Canton ISD

Celina ISD

Cleburne ISD

Coppell ISD

Corsicana ISD

Crandall ISD

Duncanville ISD

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD

Ferris ISD

Forney ISD

Frisco ISD

Glen Rose ISD

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD

Greenville ISD

Highland Park ISD

Hurst-Euless-Bedford (HEB) ISD

Irving ISD

Keller ISD

Lake Dallas ISD

Lancaster ISD

Little Elm ISD

Mansfield ISD

Midlothian ISD

Mineral Wells ISD

Northwest ISD

Royse City ISD

Sunnyvale ISD

Tolar ISD

Waxahachie ISD

Weatherford ISD

White Settlement ISD

Thursday, Aug. 14

Alvarado ISD

Alvord ISD

Granbury ISD

Kaufman ISD

Wichita Falls ISD

Tuesday, Aug. 19

Melissa ISD