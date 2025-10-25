Attorney for outgoing Fort Worth fire chief accuses association of retaliation, unsafe practices

An attorney for outgoing Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis pushed back Saturday against the city's firefighters union, accusing its leadership of fostering unsafe conditions and retaliating against Davis for requesting an independent safety review.

Stephen A. Kennedy, managing partner at Dallas-based Kennedy Law, said Davis recommended the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health conduct an external investigation into a recent firefighter injury, citing a lack of confidence in the department's internal review process.

Kennedy alleges association retaliation, safety failures

Kennedy claimed the Fort Worth Professional Firefighters Association Local 440 opposed the move to avoid scrutiny that could reflect poorly on its leadership.

"We believe the 440 has directly and indirectly contributed to unsafe working conditions," Kennedy said. "More specifically, the 440 opposes any outside investigation into the unsafe working conditions because the findings will likely reflect poorly on the Union's current leadership."

Kennedy said Davis believes the association has contributed to unsafe working conditions and has no confidence in the association's approach to firefighter safety.

Resignation followed association's no-confidence vote

Before Davis' resignation, the association completed a no-confidence vote against Davis, citing failures in safety enforcement and emergency response standards.

Davis resigned Oct. 17 after being placed on paid administrative leave amid a city investigation.

"It is unfortunate that union leadership chose to retaliate in this way," Kennedy said. "If it matters, Chief Davis has no confidence in the 440's cavalier disregard for the safe working of the men and women under Chief Davis' command."

Kennedy said he could offer no further comment, except to say they will continue to cooperate with NIOSH.

The Fort Worth Professional Firefighters Association Local 440 is declining to comment on Kennedy's statements at this time.

Association cites persistent safety failures

Earlier, on Friday, the association said its members lost confidence in Davis due to what they described as persistent safety and operational failures.

"Chief Davis' failure to correct violations of safety standards, recognize acceptable on-scene times for EMS and fire response, and ensure accurate dispatch of resources have led the membership to this result," said union president Zac Shaffer.

Interim chief named after resignation

The union finalized a no-confidence vote shortly before Davis resigned on Oct. 17, following his placement on paid administrative leave amid a city investigation.

The city of Fort Worth declined to comment on the association's statement.

The city placed Davis on paid leave Sept. 22 without explanation, stating only that an investigation was underway. He resigned Oct. 17, with an effective date of Oct. 31.

Assistant Chief Raymond Hill was named interim chief and will continue in that role while the city searches for Davis' permanent replacement.

Davis served since October 2018

Davis was sworn in as Fort Worth's fire chief in October 2018. He previously served in the Columbus Division of Fire in Ohio, where he oversaw training and education.