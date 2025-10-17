Fort Worth fire chief resigns after complaints from firefighters association

Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis has announced his resignation, just weeks after being put on paid administrative leave.

Numerous sources told CBS News Texas the decision came after the city's firefighters association threatened to take a vote of no confidence in his leadership, sources said..

Raymond Hill, previously assistant chief, is serving as interim chief while the city looks for a new chief. Davis' last day with the department will be Oct. 31.

Association concerns focus on MedStar integration

Sources within the Fort Worth Fire Department told CBS News Texas that the Fort Worth Professional Firefighters Association's concerns included how the MedStar integration into the department was handled. One source called the process rushed, saying, "We made it happen, but it wasn't easy."

MedStar had been the emergency medical services provider for Fort Worth and surrounding communities, responsible for handling the city's ambulance and paramedic operations. It was integrated into the Fort Worth Fire Department on July 1.

Fire department sources also said tensions escalated after Davis announced in late August that all firefighters would be required to train as drivers to serve on ambulances. Members of the association have pushed to keep their firefighting duties separate from medical services.

Fort Worth mayor responds

In a news release sent late Friday, the city made no mention of Davis' paid leave, instead highlighting his focus on "firefighter wellness, operational excellence and public safety innovation."

"I received word today that Chief Davis has tendered his resignation as fire chief and the city has accepted his resignation," Mayor Mattie Parker said. "We appreciate Chief Davis' years of dedicated service to the city and wish him well in his future endeavors."

City launched an investigation

Experts outside the department say assigning firefighters to ambulance duty significantly increases their workload. A fire department spokesperson said the agency's medical division handles between 500 and 600 calls per day. On Oct. 15, the combined department responded to 576 calls, according to another spokesperson.

When Davis was placed on paid administrative leave, the city said the investigation would take a few weeks. Reached by phone, Davis told CBS News Texas he was deferring questions to his attorney, Stephen Kennedy, who said he hoped to release a statement later in the day.

The city declined to comment on concerns raised by the firefighters' association. The association also said it would not issue a formal statement, preferring to let the process "work itself out."

Davis was sworn in as Fort Worth fire chief in October 2018. He previously served in the Columbus Division of Fire in Ohio, where he oversaw training and education.