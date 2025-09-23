Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis placed on leave; interim chief appointed

The Fort Worth Fire Chief has been placed on leave, officials said Tuesday night.

The City of Fort Worth said Jim Davis is on paid administrative leave. The decision to place the chief on leave came from Assistant City Manager William Johnson on Monday.

The city said that Assistant Chief Raymond Hill will serve as the interim chief for the fire department.

The city said it cannot comment on why Davis was placed on leave and that a resolution to his status should come in the next few weeks.

The Fort Worth Professional Firefighters Association said it had no comment on the decision Tuesday evening, but expected to release a statement on Wednesday.

Davis was sworn in on Oct. 16, 2018. He replaced Rudy Jackson, who retired after more than 10 years in the position.