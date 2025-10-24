Fort Worth firefighters group explains concerns about former chief for first time

The group representing Fort Worth firefighters has publicly shared its concerns about former Fire Chief Jim Davis, who abruptly resigned last week.

The Fort Worth Professional Firefighters Association Local 440, which had previously threatened a no-confidence vote, formally completed the process Friday by taking a no confidence vote in accordance with the group's internal bylaws, according to a statement from union president Zac Shaffer.

Safety, response time issues cited

"Chief Davis' failure to correct violations of safety standards, recognize acceptable on-scene times for EMS and fire response, and ensure accurate dispatch of resources have led the membership to this result," Shaffer said.

The city of Fort Worth declined to comment on the association's statement. Davis' attorney, Stephen Kennedy, did not respond to a request for comment.

Davis resigned amid investigation

The city placed Davis on paid leave Sept. 22 without explanation, stating only that an investigation was underway. He resigned Oct. 17.

Assistant Chief Raymond Hill was named interim chief and will continue in that role while the city searches for Davis' permanent replacement.

Union supports current leadership

"The 440 proudly serves our citizens, and we are grateful to work with the current fire administration," Shaffer said.

Davis was sworn in as Fort Worth's fire chief in October 2018. He previously served in the Columbus Division of Fire in Ohio, where he oversaw training and education.