Suspect shot, killed after attempted carjacking in Garland, police say A man who reportedly tried to steal a car Sunday afternoon was shot and killed by the driver, according to the Garland Police Department. Officers said they were first alerted to a crash along Highway 66 near Dairy Road around 3:30 p.m., where a green vehicle had allegedly hit two other cars on the roadway. Police said the driver of that car, identified only as a man as of publication, then stopped at a nearby gas station and tried to take several vehicles by force. Officers said those attempts were unsuccessful.