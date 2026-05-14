AT&T Stadium unveils new World Cup grass pitch

Step inside AT&T Stadium and the transformation is impossible to miss. The familiar Cowboys turf is gone. In its place is a brand-new FIFA World Cup pitch made of real grass, built from the ground up for one of the world's biggest sporting events.

"I'm excited. I'm ready to go. I'm ready to get that first match going," said stadium General Manager Tod Martin.

The field may look seamless, but the work behind it is anything but simple.

And the coolest thing about this new pitch is the fact that the grass is real. This is the original turf of AT&T Stadium, and this is the real grass.

According to Senior Pitch Manager Ewen Hodge, the process began months ago with the stadium's concrete base.

Grass grown in Colorado, installed in Texas

The grass itself was grown in Colorado, then carefully transported to Arlington and installed piece by piece by Precision Turf. Beneath the surface are several inches of soil, along with a complex system designed to keep the field in top condition.

That includes advanced irrigation, air circulation, and temperature‑control technology working together to maintain a consistent, tournament‑quality playing surface.

"We've had about 44 tests in here across various games, and that's been massive," Hodge said.

Grow lights replace missing sunlight

Because the stadium is enclosed, no natural sunlight reaches the field. That is where the bright pink grow lights come in. Suspended above the pitch, they provide the light needed to keep the grass alive, running for about 12 hours at a time.

On match days, those lights will lift up and out of the way, another unique feature designed specifically for this stadium.

"It is a first to hang the grow lights," Hodge said. "They're all LED grow lights, providing basically the heartbeat to the pitch."

Pitch elevated and expanded for FIFA

The pitch itself sits about two feet above the original field and has been expanded on both ends to meet FIFA regulations. It is part of a massive transformation inside the stadium, which will also include covering existing signage and reworking fan and club spaces to meet World Cup standards.

The project has been years in the making, backed in part by FIFA's five‑year research initiative focused on player safety, field consistency, and adapting to different climates.

"Something of this magnitude comes with its challenges, but it's been great," Martin said. "Once we get to that first match, it'll all be worth it."

Final touches before global spotlight

And once everything is in place, Hodge says it is almost time to let the games begin.

"Put some goals and get some lines on it, and off we go," Hodge said.

AT&T Stadium, which will be referred to as Dallas Stadium during the World Cup, will host nine matches, the most of any single venue. The first match is one month away, when the Netherlands will face Japan on Sunday, June 14, at 3 p.m.