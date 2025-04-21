At least 6 tornadoes touched down in North Texas Easter weekend; surveys ongoing

At least six tornadoes have been confirmed to have touched down in North Texas on Saturday, April 19.

The National Weather Service said these tornadoes ranged in severity from EF-0 to EF-2.

The confirmed tornadoes include two EF-0 tornadoes and an EF-1 tornado in Jack County, EF-1 tornadoes in Parker and Erath counties and an EF-2 tornado in Hood County.

A home off Loftin Road in Hood County has extensive damage with debris spread across the property.

In Parker County, a roof was completely torn off a home and ended up in another home's driveway. The people who live there said they're unable to leave because their car is trapped in the garage with their neighbor's roof in front of it.

"It looks like something almost took a bite out of the roof. I'm still kind of in awe and kind of in shock as I continue to walk around and look at everything," Ann-Marie Shallcross said.

Many residents spent Easter Sunday clearing debris. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Flash flooding also occurred in our northwest areas around Jack and Montague counties, where there were water rescues and reports of water going into homes.

The NWS is still surveying damage and may confirm more tornadoes.