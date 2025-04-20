Suspected tornado tears off roofs, splits trees, levels fences in Weatherford neighborhood

A possible tornado tore through a Parker County neighborhood late Saturday evening, leaving mounds of debris behind and residents to pick up the pieces of their homes Sunday.

A roof was completely torn off a home and ended up in another home's driveway. The people who live there said they're unable to leave because their car is trapped in the garage with their neighbor's roof in front of it.

"It looks like something almost took a bite out of the roof. I'm still kind of in awe and kind of in shock as I continue to walk around and look at everything," Ann-Marie Shallcross said.

She assessed the damage to her home and remained shell-shocked to see all the destruction around her.

"I think this is my furniture over here," Shallcross said. "Oh, there's another part of the chair right there. My fence is down, and just looking at it for the first time, the posts are just completely bent over, not even broken or pulled up, just bent over completely."

Kristen Dunn and her family went to their safe spot after getting tornado warnings on their phones.

"We went into the closet in the master bedroom. Five of us went in there. We brought helmets for the kids. We padded it with some mattresses," Dunn said. "We did hear one really loud rumble, and I think that's when that roof came off."

"I thought somebody was going to be dead. That's what I was afraid of," Zane Nixon said.

Nixon owns multiple homes along Johnson Bend Road, built last summer.

"All the concentration is on how to get people out here on Easter Sunday and just start getting the people that can stay in their homes, dry where they don't have water coming in when it starts raining later," Nixon said.

Shallcross knows houses can be rebuilt.

"It's this whole street. They're brand new," she said.

She spends this Easter Sunday thankful and amazed that no one was hurt.

The National Weather Service will be in the neighborhood Monday to survey the damage and determine if a tornado touched down.