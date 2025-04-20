Possible tornadoes cause destruction in Hood and Parker counties; community rallies with support

Possible tornadoes cause destruction in Hood, Parker counties; community rallies with support

Possible tornadoes cause destruction in Hood, Parker counties; community rallies with support

Several possible tornadoes struck Hood and Parker Counties Saturday night, causing extensive damage to homes and prompting swift community support for affected residents.

A home off Loftin Road in Hood County has extensive damage, and debris is spread across the property.

"I didn't know what to expect coming back today. It's sunny, blue skies out, but, you know, it's even more devastating to look at today than it was last night," said Chas Hudecki.

Hudecki, who lives in Tolar, said the storm rolled in around 9:30 p.m.

"We had probably penny-sized hail. It lasted about two minutes, I would say from beginning to end. The whole thing from the time we went into the safe spot lasted less than 10 minutes," said Hudecki.

As emergency sirens were going off, Hudecki said his family quickly sought shelter.

"We were in shelter, hunkered down, with two dogs and five adults," said Hudecki.

After the storm passed, Hudecki drove around to check on neighbors and came across the house on Loftin Road.

"I believe she rode the storm out last night. I came by just to make sure everybody was okay, and she was walking with a firefighter and seemed to be in good health," said Hudecki.

Hudecki said in the three years he's lived in Hood County, this is the closest they've been to a tornado.

"When you get a warning to seek shelter, you know, seek that shelter because you just never know," said Hudecki. "That's the scary part about tornadoes, where hurricanes, you have time to prep. In the case of tornadoes, you definitely don't."

As clean-up efforts begin, Hudecki said it's nice to see the community show up for one another.

"The amount of community support has been amazing to see as well. Tragic to say the least, but we all come together and hopefully we'll take care of the families that are affected for sure," said Hudecki.