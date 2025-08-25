Arrest made after unidentified dead baby found in East Fort Worth dumpster last summer

Fort Worth police have made an arrest after a woman confessed to putting an infant in a suitcase and leaving it in a dumpster in Fort Worth over a year ago.

In mid-July 2024, a baby was found dead in a dumpster at La Hacienda Apartments on the 4700 block of Norma Street. In November of that year, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner said the newborn boy was never identified.

Monday, Fort Worth police said the infant was placed in a suitcase, the suitcase was placed in the dumpster and the suspect was seen rolling the suitcase to the dumpster.

Fort Worth Police Department

The Crimes Against Children Unit said Monday that the suspect ultimately confessed to the baby being alive at birth, and that she did put the suitcase, with the baby inside, in the dumpster.

According to Fort Worth PD, Courtney Minor is charged with abuse of a corpse and capital murder of a person under 10 years old.

There are resources in Texas where anyone can drop off a child safely under the Baby Moses Law: a fire department, hospital, or freestanding emergency room.

According to Safe Haven guidelines posted by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, the child must be younger than 60 days old and unharmed.