Unidentified dead baby found in East Fort Worth dumpster

FORT WORTH — A baby was found dead in an apartment complex dumpster on Sunday evening, Fort Worth police say.

The unidentified baby was found in a dumpster at La Hacienda Apartments on the 4700 block of Norma Street.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has not released any information on the age or sex of the child.

Fort Worth police say no arrests have been made, and they have not released any identification for the child.

Neighbor Linda Simcox said she's angry and grieving the loss of the unknown child.

"Putting a baby in the dumpster. That is very ridiculous," Simcox said. "I mean, the baby has a life too."

There are resources in Texas where anyone can drop off a child safely under the Baby Moses Law: a fire department, hospital, or freestanding emergency room.

According to Safe Haven guidelines posted by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, the child must be younger than 60 days old and unharmed.