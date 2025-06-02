Watch CBS News
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of two brothers in Arlington, police say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
date 2025-06-02
A teenager has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of two brothers during what Arlington police described as a high-risk transaction that went wrong.

Xavier Weddington, 19, is facing a capital murder charge in the deaths of 17-year-old Jason Cuevas and 21-year-old Bryan Cuevas. The shooting occurred on Thursday at the Paddock on Park Row Apartments in the 400 block of West Park Row Drive, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Xavier Weddington, 19 CBS News Texas

Brothers were found shot outside

Officers responded to the scene shortly after 5 p.m. and found the Cuevas brothers outside one of the apartment buildings with gunshot wounds. They were transported to a nearby hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

Suspect claims he was shot

About 30 minutes later, 911 dispatchers received a call reporting that a man — later identified as Weddington — had been shot in the leg. Officers found him in the 2500 block of Sherry Street, roughly 3.7 miles from the original crime scene.

Weddington told police he had been shot by an unknown suspect while walking to a relative's home. However, investigators said his story was inconsistent and raised suspicions.

Witness identifies the shooter

A witness from the apartment complex later identified Weddington as the shooter in a photo lineup, police said.

Detectives learned that Weddington regularly stayed at a nearby apartment and confirmed that a friend had picked him up from the crime scene and driven him to the Sherry Street location — a timeline consistent with the witness account.

Police suspect a "high-risk transaction"

"Investigators believe the Cuevas brothers arranged to meet with Mr. Weddington at the apartment complex to complete a high-risk transaction that ultimately went south," Arlington police said in a news release. "Multiple firearms were recovered at the crime scene."

Weddington was arrested Friday by the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force. He was booked into the Arlington City Jail and later transferred to the Tarrant County Jail.

Investigation still in progress

The investigation remains ongoing.

