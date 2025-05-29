Two victims shot at Arlington apartment complex, police say

Two people have been shot at an Arlington apartment complex Thursday evening, police said.

Arlington police were called to the 400 block of W. Park Row Drive around 5:10 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Responding officers found two men in their teens or early 20s with gunshot wounds outside one of the apartment buildings. Both were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Police believe the shooter fled and officers are still in the area, working to determine what happened. No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story.