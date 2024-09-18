Watch CBS News
Arlington nuns invite faithful to return to chapel, Bishop urges avoidance of nun's "scandalous disobedience"

By Jason Allen

/ CBS Texas

ARLINGTON — Nuns living in an Arlington monastery are inviting the faithful back to their chapel for prayer and Mass, while the Bishop of Fort Worth is pleading with parishioners not to participate or offer the nuns their financial support.

The Arlington Carmelites offered the invitation in a new statement posted on their website. They also announced a new association with a traditionalist society of priests at odds with changes ushered in by the Vatican.

In a response posted by the Diocese of Fort Worth, Bishop Michael Olson wrote the nuns' actions were "scandalous disobedience," urging people not to associate with them "for the good of your souls."

The statement from the nuns came four months after they dropped a second civil lawsuit asking for a restraining order against Olson and the Diocese. They also would not accept a Vatican decree that an association of monasteries and its president should oversee the Arlington organization, which the nuns called a "hostile takeover."

The battle between the nuns and the Bishop became public in 2023 after Olson began an investigation into the Reverend Mother Teresa Agnes over a broken vow of chastity.

The statement from the nuns said they also re-elected Teresa Agnes as their Prioress for another three-year term. The election was overseen they wrote, by a representative from the Society of Saint Pius X, with which they are now associated.

SSPX also posted the nuns' statement on its website, along with a picture of what it says is the newly restored altar of the Carmel.

Olson called the election "illicit and invalid," maintaining that Mother Marie of the Incarnation is the legitimate superior of the monastery.

In 2023 Olson dismissed Teresa Agnes from the monastery following his investigation. The Vatican overturned that decision in April of this year, after an appeal.

Olson wrote that he would be consulting with Vatican offices about the next steps to take in the dispute.

The nuns have posted links on their webpage for Catholic websites and blogs advocating for traditional worship, critical of the Pope and Vatican decisions, and calling for the removal of Olson from his office.

Jason Allen
Jason Allen

Jason Allen is a CBS News correspondent based in Dallas/Fort Worth. He was previously a reporter with CBS News Texas. Allen has reported live during numerous severe weather events nationally for CBS News, including Hurricane Harvey in Texas and major storms in Florida, Louisiana, and California. His original reporting on a dispute between an order of nuns and a Catholic Bishop led to international headlines. The Texas Medical Association awarded him for his work revealing the emerging fentanyl crisis in North Texas during the pandemic. He also followed the murder of Atatiana Jefferson in Fort Worth from the initial shooting to the end of the trial. Allen was also one of the first reporters at the scene of the West fertilizer plant explosion. He is a graduate of Trinity Christian College in Illinois.

