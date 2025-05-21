14-year-old student arrested for allegedly throwing substance containing bleach at others, Arlington ISD says

A 14-year-old Arlington High School student was taken into custody after allegedly throwing a water bottle that contained bleach on other students Wednesday morning, district officials said.

Arlington ISD said that at about 8 a.m., officers were called to 2100 S. Cooper Street in response to an incident that happened on a bus. When officers arrived, they learned the 14-year-old threw a water bottle, which contained an unknown substance, toward multiple students.

The teen suspect admitted to officers that the substance was a concoction of water, mustard and sand. However, after testing the substance, it was revealed to have contained bleach too, officials said.

The Arlington Fire Department said four students were transported to the hospital for eye irritation and are expected to be OK.

"The issue is being addressed appropriately to address safety and discipline of our students and staff," Arlington ISD said in a statement to CBS News Texas. "No such behavior will be tolerated."

The district later confirmed the 14-year-old suspect in the incident was arrested for aggravated assault.