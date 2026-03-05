Child, 6, injured after bullet travels through floor of Arlington home, police say

A 6‑year‑old child was hospitalized on Wednesday after a bullet discharged inside an Arlington home traveled through the floor and struck them in the room below, police said.

Officers were called to the shooting in the 2300 block of Quail Run Road just after 7 p.m., according to the Arlington Police Department.

A family member drove the child, who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, to the emergency room.

Police reviewing how gun discharged

It wasn't immediately clear how the gun was fired or who owns it.

Arlington police shared the incident on social media amid recent cases where children have been struck by gunfire - including a recent manslaughter case in which a teen was charged after removing a gun from a safe in the death of 14-year-old Riley Jordan.

The investigation continues.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.