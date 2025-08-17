Antisemitic flags found at North Texas high school spark investigation, call for "love, unity and respect"

Investigators are working to identify the culprit or culprits behind what Heath Mayor Jeremiah McClure described as a "hateful display" of flags — identified by authorities as antisemitic — on the east side of Rockwall-Heath High School.

According to the Heath Department of Public Safety, the antisemitic "materials" were found around 6:40 a.m. on Saturday and immediately removed.

Mayor condemns hateful display

McClure said he stands with "our community in firm opposition to any acts of hatred."

"We believe in the power of love, unity, and respect for all people, as God calls us to do," McClure said. "... Rest assured, these actions will not be tolerated, and those accountable will face the consequences of their behavior."

School, police treating incident as criminal

In correspondence with parents, teachers and staff, Rockwall-Heath High School Principal Todd Bradford said students discovered "two inappropriate and offensive flags" hanging on the building.

Bradford said the students immediately contacted the Heath Department of Public Safety, which responded quickly and removed the flags.

He said Rockwall ISD administrators and Heath police are treating the incident as a criminal act and are working together to identify and hold accountable those responsible.

Police and district investigating

The ongoing investigation involves police and Rockwall ISD.

Anyone with information is urged to call Heath DPS at (972) 961-4900.

Updates to follow

CBS News Texas will provide updates and additional information as it becomes available.