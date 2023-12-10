Another cold morning starts the week

NORTH TEXAS - The official low this morning at DFW was 35°. We'll be right back to that kind of cold Monday morning

Despite the cold start, sunshine and a south wind will make for a warm December day. In fact, nice and mild weather is expected all the way to Thursday.

Where has the rain been? After a week of rain at the end of October, very little has fallen at DFW.

Our first measurable rain of December is forecast for late Thursday and Friday. The heaviest amounts look to be west and south of North Texas.

We'll include rain in the forecast on Saturday morning for now. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to refine this forecast as we draw closer.