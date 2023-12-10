Watch CBS News
Weather

Another cold morning starts the week

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Chilly morning ahead before a mild afternoon
Chilly morning ahead before a mild afternoon 03:16

NORTH TEXAS - The official low this morning at DFW was 35°. We'll be right back to that kind of cold Monday morning

download.png

Despite the cold start, sunshine and a south wind will make for a warm December day. In fact, nice and mild weather is expected all the way to Thursday.

download.png

Where has the rain been? After a week of rain at the end of October, very little has fallen at DFW.

download.png

Our first measurable rain of December is forecast for late Thursday and Friday. The heaviest amounts look to be west and south of North Texas.  

download.png
download.png

We'll include rain in the forecast on Saturday morning for now. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to refine this forecast as we draw closer.

download.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on December 10, 2023 / 6:48 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.