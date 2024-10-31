American Airlines and TSA partner up, making PreCheck line hands-free

FORT WORTH – American Airlines is partnering with the Transportation Security Administration to make going through security easier.

The program is called TSA PreCheck Touchless ID and it will allow eligible members to move through security more easily in select airports, the Fort Worth-based airline said. The airports where the program will be available were not specified.

After an identity match that compares a traveler's image to their existing passport photo, the traveler will be able to move through the security checkpoint without needing to pull out their boarding pass or driver's license.

"We want to give our customers an easy experience while they move through every point of their travel journey, and the airport is a big part of that," said Kim Cisek, American Airlines' vice president of customer experience. "Introducing this option will help customers move more seamlessly from the airport lobby through TSA security to enjoy the next step in their travel."

AAdvantage members can join the program by providing their AAdvantage number, valid U.S. passport information and their TSA Known Travel Number.

Members would have to renew their enrollment once a year and can opt out at any time, according to American Airlines.

The airline said more information will be coming to AAdvantage members in the coming months.