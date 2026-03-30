American Airlines mourns death of North Texas flight attendant who disappeared in Colombia; investigation continues

American Airlines is mourning the death of a North Texas-based flight attendant who disappeared in Medellin, Colombia, on March 21, telling employees the company is "heartbroken" over the loss as authorities continue investigating what happened.

Eric Fernando Gutierrez Molina, 32, a U.S. citizen and North Texas resident, went missing that Saturday evening after a night out with a fellow flight attendant, according to family and Colombian officials. The two flight attendants visited a bar in Medellin's El Poblado neighborhood, popular with international tourists, family, friends and officials said.

Gutierrez Molina was set to work on a return flight from Medellin to Miami on Sunday, March 22. His longtime partner, Ernesto Carranza, told CBS News that he became worried when he wasn't able to reach him on Sunday morning.

Fico Gutierrez, the mayor of Medellin, said on March 27 that a "lifeless body" was found between the municipalities of Jerico and Puente Iglesias during the search for Gutierrez Molina.

"There is a very high probability that it is this person," Medellin's mayor said in a social media post, adding that the body is being taken to the coroner's office in Medellin for identification. "We express our solidarity to his family and friends. I have just personally delivered the painful news to his father, who is in Medellin."

American Airlines calls flight attendant's death "heartbreaking"

In a note sent to company employees on Saturday, the Fort Worth-based airline called the death of Molina "heartbreaking." The airline said he was reported missing while on a layover in Medellin and described him as a "dear colleague."

Fico Gutierrez said an investigation is underway. Additional details were not immediately available. American Airlines said the case remains an active law enforcement investigation in Colombia and that it has limited information to share publicly.

American Airlines said its partners in South America are continuing to work with law enforcement to access more answers about Molina's disappearance and death. The airline said teams, including corporate security and local airport partners, have been working directly with Colombian authorities, including having personnel on the ground in Medellin.

Adding to the mystery was that the other flight attendant who went out with Gutierrez Molina on Saturday said she could not remember parts of the night, his friend, Sharom Gil, told CBS News Texas. The airline also said it is supporting Gutierrez Molina's family as they work to bring him home to be laid to rest and is offering resources to employees through its assistance program.