American Airlines crew member missing during layover in Colombia, officials confirm

An American Airlines cabin crew member has gone missing during a layover in Medellin, Colombia, officials confirmed to CBS News Texas.

The airline said it is actively engaged with local law enforcement officials in their investigation and "doing all we can to support our team member's family during this time."

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants also told CBS News Texas that it is actively supporting all efforts to help locate its missing colleague in Colombia. Neither the union nor the airline has publicly released the name of the flight attendant.

Dallas police said a missing person's report has not yet been filed with the department.

The U.S. Embassy in Colombia did not confirm or deny whether the flight attendant was reported missing in Medellin, saying it is prohibited from speaking about most individual cases under federal privacy laws.

Social media posts asking for information about the missing man are being widely shared by other flight attendants as questions remain about the situation.