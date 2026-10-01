Amber Guyger granted parole after serving 7 years for shooting, killing Botham Jean, officials confirm

Amber Guyger, the former Dallas police officer convicted of the 2018 murder of Botham Jean, has been granted parole, according to the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole.

Guyger was found guilty seven years ago today, on Oct. 1, 2019, of shooting and killing Jean in his home. Guyger claimed she mistakenly parked on the fourth floor of the parking garage attached to the apartment building where both she and Jean lived, entered Jean's apartment instead of her own, and shot him, believing that he was an intruder.

Guyger, who faced anywhere from 5 years to life in prison, was sentenced to 10 years.

The BPP released the following reasons for approved parole are:

The record does not include a documented pattern of violent or assaultive arrests/convictions

The record indicates that the offender has maintained a satisfactory institutional adjustment.

The record indicates participation in and completion of programs and activities in the individual treatment plan that should enhance chances to obtain and maintain full-time stable employment.

The BBP did not say when Guyger would be released.

Botham Jean family's lawsuit against the City of Dallas

In March 2026, Jean's family filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Dallas asking for nearly $100 million in damages. The suit claims the city tried to cover up staffing gaps by assigning officers overtime work, leading to fatigue and stress, noting Guyger had clocked out from a nearly 14-hour shift on the night she killed Jean.

The family's suit claims the city government "refused to take responsibility" for Jean's death.