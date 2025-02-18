Watch CBS News
Amber Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Central Texas girl

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

TEMPLE – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old Central Texas girl. 

missincentraltexas.png
Nevaeh Norwood, 16 Texas Department of Public Safety

Nevaeh Norwood has been missing since 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 20 in the 1100 block of East Avenue B.

She is described as a 5-foot-3, 203-pound female with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange hoodie and gray pants.

The Temple Police Department is the point of contact, according to the alert issued Tuesday by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

